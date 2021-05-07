Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 800 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 579.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 46,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

