Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Receives $40.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.92.

NIU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

NIU traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $32.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,573. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 103.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.28. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

Analyst Recommendations for Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

