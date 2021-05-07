NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Citigroup

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NMIH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.72. NMI has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NMI will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $855,263.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 33,348 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $820,360.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,024.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,082 shares of company stock worth $2,919,556 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,629,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,065,000 after purchasing an additional 589,686 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,964,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,434,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,900,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,684,000 after purchasing an additional 274,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,523,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,223,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,705,000 after purchasing an additional 152,841 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

