NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 49,740 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,740 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $9,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Equity Residential by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,185 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,680,000 after buying an additional 3,158,463 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,325,000 after buying an additional 98,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,500,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,493,000 after buying an additional 252,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.19.

NYSE EQR opened at $73.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.77 and its 200-day moving average is $63.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. Research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

