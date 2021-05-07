NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,996 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $8,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,253,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 127.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after acquiring an additional 486,054 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 502,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,203,000 after buying an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,000 shares of company stock worth $4,915,723 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CAG opened at $38.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

