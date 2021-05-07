Non-Fungible Yearn Price Reaches $136.74 (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market capitalization of $9.17 million and approximately $150,398.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be bought for $136.74 or 0.00238302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00085390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00062333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.03 or 0.00775549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00101883 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,076.41 or 0.08846684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00046356 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,088 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Buying and Selling Non-Fungible Yearn

