Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) CMO Scott A. Meden Sells 7,000 Shares

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of JWN opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.56.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth about $1,041,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 33,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Nordstrom by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 172,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at $853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.