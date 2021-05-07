Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys 727 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 1.8% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Linde were worth $19,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 172.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,117. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $282.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $155.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a one year low of $172.76 and a one year high of $296.50.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.77%.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.19.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

