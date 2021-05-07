Norris Perne & French LLP MI Cuts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Stryker by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.

Stryker stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.55. 8,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,437. The company has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $268.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.17 and a 200-day moving average of $238.62.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

