Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $10.21 Million Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Cognex were worth $10,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,489,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,068,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $968,944,000 after purchasing an additional 102,230 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,685,000 after purchasing an additional 207,492 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,461,000 after purchasing an additional 639,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $153,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $77.83. The stock had a trading volume of 20,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,657. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.61 and a 200 day moving average of $80.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.59 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

