Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $12.91 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,147 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 106,904 shares of the software company’s stock worth $50,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 750 shares of the software company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 584.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,528 shares of company stock worth $9,417,808. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $8.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $491.76. The company had a trading volume of 53,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $491.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $348.01 and a 52 week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

