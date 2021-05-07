Norris Perne & French LLP MI Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 2.6% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $28,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 551,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,705,000 after buying an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total value of $7,858,285.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,248,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $2,209,358.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,143,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 88,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,679. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829,157. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.19. The firm has a market cap of $173.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

