North Star Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 19,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 196,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVT stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $19.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

