North Star Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,023,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 235,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $385.28 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $253.97 and a 12 month high of $386.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $374.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.11.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.