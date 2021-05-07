North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $275,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,864,000 after buying an additional 138,301 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after buying an additional 331,187 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after buying an additional 1,057,247 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ opened at $331.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.75. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $215.99 and a 1-year high of $342.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

