North Star Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

In other 10x Genomics news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.63, for a total transaction of $261,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at $494,726.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total value of $7,689,043.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,302 shares in the company, valued at $14,449,851.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,832 shares of company stock worth $37,314,619. Company insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

TXG opened at $144.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.04 and a 52 week high of $203.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.83.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.