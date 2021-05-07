North Star Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 43,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TNL. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $560,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $823,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $54,927,000.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on TNL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,815.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $63.18 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.48.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.