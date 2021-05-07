North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $66,576,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $53,385,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $570,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $18,327,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,264,000 after buying an additional 424,004 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,913,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,163 shares of company stock worth $7,274,374. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $52.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. Argus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.