North Star Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,943 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $261.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

