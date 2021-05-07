Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) to Issue $1.12 Dividend

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NIDB opened at $46.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.42. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $48.00.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company provides various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

