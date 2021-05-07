Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Trading 20.6% Higher

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) shares traded up 20.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.45. 50,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 19,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWARF)

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 156 aircraft, whereas 65 owned and 101 leased aircrafts in approximately 500 routes to 150 destinations across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, South America, and South-East Asia.

