NOV (NYSE:NOV) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV) from an equal weight rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has $18.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOV from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.81.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $16.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.22. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, analysts expect that NOV will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NOV by 111.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in NOV by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 652,814 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 183,086 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter worth about $1,931,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in NOV by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

