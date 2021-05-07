Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%.

Shares of NYSE NUS traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 49.03%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 500 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 12,400 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $645,916.00. Insiders sold 29,999 shares of company stock worth $1,552,873 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

