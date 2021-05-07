Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Trading Up 6.7% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)’s share price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $57.25 and last traded at $56.98. Approximately 14,726 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 520,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.40.

The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.03%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NUS. DA Davidson downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $55,991.25. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $343,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 86,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,255,219.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,373. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $1,834,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

