Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutanix from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.14.

NTNX stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.56. 81,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,928. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $35.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.97.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. The company had revenue of $346.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $32,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,479,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 10,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $291,268.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,446.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602 in the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

