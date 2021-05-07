Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 1st

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.
About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund
