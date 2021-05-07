Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 1st

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.

Get Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.