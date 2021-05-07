Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 31902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 39,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

