Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

