nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.26

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.26 and last traded at $31.21, with a volume of 3371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.14 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. On average, research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 716.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in nVent Electric by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in nVent Electric in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.