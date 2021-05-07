Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 91.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.67 million, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $6.83.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,854,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,507,013.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 72,600 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $443,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,009,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,818,637.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,267,088 shares of company stock worth $14,697,298. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.