Obee Network (OBEE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,325.00

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 7th. Obee Network has a total market capitalization of $31,836.13 and $1,325.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Obee Network has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Obee Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Obee Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00068004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.45 or 0.00262187 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $632.88 or 0.01110316 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00030933 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $424.43 or 0.00744606 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,338.47 or 0.98839346 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Obee Network

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. The official website for Obee Network is obee.info . Obee Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork . Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Obee Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obee Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obee Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Obee Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obee Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.