Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Updates Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) updated its first quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.10 million-$13.10 million.

Shares of NASDAQ OBCI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.71. 3,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,219. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $120.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

