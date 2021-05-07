Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.50. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OII. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.76.

Shares of NYSE OII traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.41. 16,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,147. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.61. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $15.40.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 44,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $630,301.50. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 141.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 82,474 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 84,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

