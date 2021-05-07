Oddz Price Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for $2.04 or 0.00003500 BTC on major exchanges. Oddz has a total market cap of $25.69 million and $1.07 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00069263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.35 or 0.00261310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $648.08 or 0.01111615 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00031430 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $446.71 or 0.00766212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,334.38 or 1.00057779 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

