Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Takes $238,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

GOOG stock opened at $2,381.35 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,323.91 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,218.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,940.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total value of $64,858.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,131 shares of company stock worth $50,478,615 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

