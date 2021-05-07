Omnitude (ECOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $340,119.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Omnitude has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00087087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00063865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.05 or 0.00782415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00101578 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,114.83 or 0.08736937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About Omnitude

Omnitude is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

