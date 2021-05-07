Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of ONCR opened at $15.39 on Friday. Oncorus has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.33.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.
About Oncorus
Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.
