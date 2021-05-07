Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ONCR opened at $15.39 on Friday. Oncorus has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.33.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, SVP Christophe Queva sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $79,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,224.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 46,899 shares of company stock valued at $730,344 in the last ninety days.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit