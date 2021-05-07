OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Gap Up to $25.14

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.14, but opened at $26.25. OneSpan shares last traded at $26.20, with a volume of 7,910 shares changing hands.

OSPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Sidoti raised OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 638.41, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. OneSpan had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.62%. OneSpan’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt bought 263,400 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,603,438.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,638,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,228,677.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. US Bancorp DE grew its position in OneSpan by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 35,643 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in OneSpan by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

