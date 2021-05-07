OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Gap Up to $25.14

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.14, but opened at $26.25. OneSpan shares last traded at $26.20, with a volume of 7,910 shares changing hands.

OSPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Sidoti raised OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 638.41, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. OneSpan had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.62%. OneSpan’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt bought 263,400 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,603,438.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,638,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,228,677.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. US Bancorp DE grew its position in OneSpan by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 35,643 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in OneSpan by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit