OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.11. OptimizeRx posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OptimizeRx.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

OPRX traded up $4.43 on Friday, reaching $52.38. 459,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,845. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $63.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.88. The company has a market cap of $880.35 million, a P/E ratio of -138.21 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $3,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,598,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in OptimizeRx by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in OptimizeRx by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.