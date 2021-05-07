Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,665 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.81.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $79.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $80.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.