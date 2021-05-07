Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Orange (NYSE:ORAN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of ORAN opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. Orange has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the 4th quarter valued at $3,877,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orange by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 241,302 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Orange by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,063,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 143,688 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Orange by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 932,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 113,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orange during the 1st quarter worth about $1,286,000. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.