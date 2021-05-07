ORAO Network (ORAO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.53 Million

ORAO Network (CURRENCY:ORAO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. Over the last seven days, ORAO Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. ORAO Network has a market cap of $6.48 million and $1.53 million worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ORAO Network coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00069276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.22 or 0.00262425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $635.41 or 0.01102699 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00031506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.29 or 0.00751940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,552.76 or 0.99878640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ORAO Network Coin Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

Buying and Selling ORAO Network

