OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Lake Street Capital

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

OSUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of OSUR stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.85. 42,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,882. The company has a market capitalization of $708.67 million, a P/E ratio of -42.30 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

