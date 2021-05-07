Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.83 million.

Shares of OESX stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,334. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.54 and a beta of 2.62.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $44.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OESX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.63.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

