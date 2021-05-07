Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.83 million.

NASDAQ:OESX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.67. 8,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,334. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $171.60 million, a PE ratio of 142.54 and a beta of 2.62. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $44.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OESX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orion Energy Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.63.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.