Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $23.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 7221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OCDX. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCDX. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $1,897,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $1,835,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $921,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $249,000.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.07.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $516.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.19 million.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

