Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $149.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $149.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.80.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $132.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.79. Oshkosh has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $132.37.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,531 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,637,000 after buying an additional 47,330 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 19.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

