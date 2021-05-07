Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $154.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $138.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,558. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.79. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $132.37.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at $996,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,866 shares of company stock worth $3,566,531 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

