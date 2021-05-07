Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $1.07. Ovintiv posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 293%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $4.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%.

OVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.37.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 168.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Ovintiv by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.93. 2,592,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,123,307. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 4.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

