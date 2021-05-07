Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.85

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $96.85 and last traded at $96.85, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.12.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.26%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Oxford Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

